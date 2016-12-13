Why are the civilians fleeing?

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces and their Shia militia allies killed 82 civilians including women and children in 24-hour a period between Monday and Tuesday, the United Nations said.

These numbers are based on reports from aid groups working in Syria, but the actual count could be much higher as regime forces take control of remaining neighbourhoods from fleeing rebels.

The UN High Commission for Human Rights said civilians were killed in rebel-held areas such as the al-Kallaseh neighbourhood.

"Civilians have paid a brutal price during the conflict, and we are filled with the deepest foreboding for those who remain in this last hellish corner of opposition-held eastern Aleppo," the commission said in a statement.

How many people remain in the besieged part of the city?

It's difficult to say. The UN Dispatch estimates that 100,000 people were caught in the crossfire. The political office of the Free Syrian Army, a rebel group, said that 150,000 are still trapped inside their homes and unable to leave for fear of being killed.

Before the civil war erupted in 2011, historic Aleppo was Syria's most populated city and the centre of trade. It was divided into equal parts between the rebels and the regime.

Inside eastern Aleppo, the rebels have been pushed into a very small area that spreads over just a few kilometres. It has been under intense siege as regime forces regularly drop bombs on residential areas.