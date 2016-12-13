Syrian opposition forces in eastern Aleppo on Tuesday agreed to a ceasefire with Bashar al Assad's forces to evacuate the besieged city, according to Turkish, Russian, Syrian and opposition sources.

Under the Turkey-brokered deal, evacuations will begin at 5am (0300 GMT) on Wednesday.

The deal will allow civilians trapped in the conflict zone to be bused to the western part of the city. Opposition fighters will then be evacuated.

Turkey brokered the ceasefire with Russia, despite Iranian and Hezbollah opposition, a Turkish official said.

Ankara sent buses to eastern Aleppo to begin the evacuation of civilians. But Hezbollah and other Shia militias in the area prevented them from boarding the buses. According to Turkish authorities, some civilians were detained by the militias.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said Turkey was preparing to host 80,000 refugees from Aleppo.