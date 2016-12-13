Today, the regime declared "victory" over the city it has been aiming to destroy for weeks. Last night, in the course of just a few hours, it all came to a dramatic climax. On the night the Syrian regime sought to complete Aleppo's fall, it was the resilient voices of the city's residents that rose up – and made themselves heard around the world.

11:10 AM

I began Monday morning as I started nearly every day the past month, by checking in with Rami and the others. Like a role-playing game played through my phone, I have little power to change the storyline of Aleppo's cast of characters. "Good morning, it's nice to speak with you," his gentle voice chirps to me through a voice message on Facebook. Only 24 years old, he struggles to describe the extent to which the destruction of his city has shattered people's lives there.