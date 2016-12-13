The United Nations said on Tuesday it had reports of Syrian government troops and allied Iraqi militia killing civilians in eastern Aleppo, including 82 people in four different neighbourhoods in the last few days.

Rupert Colville, spokesman of the U.N. human rights office, voiced deep fear of retribution against thousands of civilians still believed to be holed up in a "hellish corner" of less than a square kilometre of opposition-held areas.

Aid groups in Syria, including the International Committee for the Red Cross and the White Helmets, have appealed for safe passage for civilians caught in the fighting as regime forces close in on pockets of rebel resistance in the city.

Turkey on Tuesday said it was continuing efforts with the United States, Iran, the European Union, and the Gulf States to evacuate Aleppo. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a ceasefire was needed for the evacuation. A senior Turkish official said a regularly scheduled meeting between Russian and Turkish officials on Wednesday would discuss the possibility of a ceasefire and opening a corridor to evacuate rebels and civilians.