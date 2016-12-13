TÜRKİYE
Funeral held for blast victim, police officer of Kurdish background
Mehmet Zengin died in the car bombing outside Besiktas stadium on Saturday.
Thousands attended Mehmet Zengin's state funeral in Ankara, Monday, December 12, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 13, 2016

Mehmet Zengin, a young police officer of Kurdish background, was on duty with the riot squad outside Besiktas football stadium when a car bomb detonated, killing him and 35 fellow officers on Saturday night.

The PKK-affiliated TAK has claimed responsibility for twin bombings which killed 44 people and injured over 150 in the heart of Turkey's largest city.

Thousands of people, including the head of the military and Turkish politicians, paid their respects at a state funeral for Zengin, held at Ahmet Akseki Mosque in the capital, Ankara.

TRT World 's Andrew Hopkins reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
