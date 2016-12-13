Turkey, France, Britain and the United Nations on Tuesday responded to the civilian crisis in eastern Aleppo as Syrian regime forces and their allies closed in on the last neighbourhoods held by the opposition.

Rebel defences in Aleppo collapsed on Monday, forcing thousands of civilians to flee the frontlines of the battlefields across the remaining insurgent pocket in the city.

The UN said it had reports that 82 civilians, including 11 women and 13 children, were killed by pro-regime forces in recent days.

Turkey said it was "horrified and outraged" by the allegations of the massacre of civilians. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a cease fire was needed to allow the evacuation of civilians.

"We're seeing the most cruel form of savagery in Aleppo, and the regime and its supporters are responsible for this," he told a news conference in Ankara.

A senior Turkish official said Turkey was negotiating with Russia to open a corridor to evacuate Syrian rebel fighters and civilians from the remaining opposition-held districts of Aleppo.

France called for an immediate UN Security Council resolution to discuss alleged atrocities being carried out in eastern Aleppo, Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said.