A Tunisian man accused of being the captain of a migrant boat that sank killing almost 700 people was found guilty of multiple manslaughter and people smuggling on Tuesday and sentenced to 18 years in jail.

Only 28 people survived the disaster in April last year, when the small fishing boat capsized off the coast of Libya with hundreds trapped in the hold.

Mohammed Ali Malek, 28, was one of those rescued. He denied being the captain, saying he had paid for passage like everyone else. A court in the city of Catania dismissed his defence.

The court also sentenced 26-year-old Syrian Mahmud Bikhit to five years in prison on charges of people smuggling. Survivors said Bikhit had been Malek's cabin boy. He denied any wrongdoing.

Both men were also fined nine million euros ($9.5 million). Their lawyers said they would appeal the convictions.

Outrage over the incident prompted European Union leaders to bolster their own search-and-rescue mission in the Mediterranean days after the boat went down.

In the past three years, roughly half a million boat migrants have arrived on Italian shores and almost 12,000 have died in the Mediterranean trying to reach Europe, according to the International Organization for Migration.