Iran calls on its scientists to develop nuclear-powered ships
President Hassan Rouhani says he ordered the programme for the country's navy after the US "violated" a landmark 2015 atomic deal.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also ordered planning for the production of fuel for nuclear-powered marine vessels in line with a "peaceful nuclear programme."
By Staff Reporter
December 13, 2016

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani told the nation's scientists on Tuesday to start developing nuclear-powered ships for the navy.

Rouhani said he ordered the Research and Development programme because the US violated the landmark atomic deal Iran made with world powers in 2015. Under the deal, the US pledged to lift sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear programme.

​Earlier this month, the US Senate voted to extend an act of Congress that gives the president the power to extend some sanctions and reimpose others lifted under the deal.

The White House says Iran's plan for nuclear-powered vessels does not run counter to the international agreement.

But is that for the White House or the P5 plus one, the body which negotiated the deal, to decide?

TRT World 's Amin Darban reports from Tehran with the latest.

SOURCE:TRT World
