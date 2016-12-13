What are the charges?

Lagarde is accused of approving an out-of-court settlement to Bernard Tapie, a business tycoon, during her term as finance minister under Nicolas Sarkozy's government from 2007 to 2011.

The payout is based on a 1993 case where Tapie sued the French government for compensation after selling his stake in Adidas to the now defunct state-owned bank, Credit Lyonnais. Tapie claimed the bank encouraged him to sell his share in the sportswear company for less than it was worth.

The state initially fought Tapie's claim but changed tack shortly after Sarkozy was elected president. It is alleged that Lagarde's payout was a reward for Tapie backing Sarkozy's election campaign.

The prosecution accused Lagarde of misusing public funds and said the settlement "deprived the state of a chance to avoid this money being misused."

What is Lagarde's response?

Lagarde denied the charges and argued that the payments were made "in the state's interest."

She said the allegations were politically motivated and told the International Monetary Fund (IMF), of whom she is head, that she expects to be cleared of the charges.