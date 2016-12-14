POLITICS
Besiktas plays first game after Istanbul attacks
The match was seen as a tribute to the victims.
Besiktas plays first game after Istanbul attacks
Proceeds from the match will go to the families of those who died in Saturday's attacks. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 14, 2016

Turkish football champion Besiktas played its first game on Wednesday since the twin bombings outside the team's stadium in Istanbul last week.

A capacity crowd watched the game between Besiktas and Kayserispor which the home side won 2-1.

Many people showed up to pay their respects to the victims of Saturday's bombings.

Proceeds from the match will go to the families of those killed in the attacks.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that one of the bombers in last weekend's attack came from Syria.

PKK urban wing, TAK, claimed responsibility for the bombings which killed 44 people.

The PKK and its affiliates are recognised as terrorist groups by Turkey, the EU and the US.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings reports.

