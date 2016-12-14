WORLD
2 MIN READ
Safe evacuation of civilians from east Aleppo in jeopardy
A new ground offensive launched by an Iranian-backed Shia militia who are fighting for the Syrian regime, leaves the possibility of a new ceasefire deal and the safe evacuation of civilians in doubt.
People carry their belongings as they flee from a military assault by the Syrian regime in eastern Aleppo on December 13, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 14, 2016

Shelling and airstrikes have shattered a ceasefire in eastern Aleppo, but a rebel commander says he's still hopeful the evacuation of civilians will start on Thursday morning as a new ceasefire deal is being concluded.

But, the Iranian-backed Shia militia Hezbollah, who is fighting for the Syrian regime, said reports of a new ceasefire deal and evacuations from the city were untrue.

Instead, a new ground offensive has been launched by the Shia militia, which leaves the possibility of a new ceasefire deal and the safe evacuation of civilians in serious jeopardy.

War Crimes

The Syrian regime and its allies Russia and Iran, have been accused of unleashing an onslaught on civilians in east Aleppo that probably amounts to war crimes.

This is the assessment of the UN's Human Rights Chief after a day of intense shelling and airstrikes on the last remaining opposition-held areas.

A ceasefire meant to allow rebels and civilians to leave had been broken by the regime as civilians inside sent more pleas for help.

They include a group of children in an orphanage.

TRT World correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports on the latest developments from Turkey's Gaziantep near the border with Syria.

SOURCE:TRT World
