Shelling and airstrikes have shattered a ceasefire in eastern Aleppo, but a rebel commander says he's still hopeful the evacuation of civilians will start on Thursday morning as a new ceasefire deal is being concluded.

But, the Iranian-backed Shia militia Hezbollah, who is fighting for the Syrian regime, said reports of a new ceasefire deal and evacuations from the city were untrue.

Instead, a new ground offensive has been launched by the Shia militia, which leaves the possibility of a new ceasefire deal and the safe evacuation of civilians in serious jeopardy.

War Crimes

The Syrian regime and its allies Russia and Iran, have been accused of unleashing an onslaught on civilians in east Aleppo that probably amounts to war crimes.