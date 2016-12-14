WORLD
Donald J Trump: Twitterer-in-chief
Trump found electoral success in part by scorning the mainstream media and speaking to the American public directly via Twitter. But what risks could this pose for the soon-to-be president?
President-elect Trump has used his Twitter account to announce policies, slam opponents, conduct foreign relations, and to dominate the headlines. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 14, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump used social media platform Twitter during the US presidential election to stir controversy and convey his message to voters.

Despite his apparent contempt for mainstream media outlets such as CNN, NBC and The New York Times, the president-elect has used, and continues to use, his Twitter account to dominate headlines and the news cycle through controversial statements and bold promises.

But as Trump prepares to enter the White House, questions are being raised as to whether Twitter is an appropriate medium for Trump's behavior and whether his constant tweeting might pose a security risk.

TRT World 's Kilmeny Duchardt reports from New York.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
