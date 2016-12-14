Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in a telephone call on Wednesday to make a joint effort to start the evacuation of civilians and opposition forces from eastern Aleppo as soon as possible.

Anadolu Agency reported quoting presidential sources that both the leaders emphasised the need to prevent the violations of a ceasefire deal.

A truce deal was reached between Ankara and Moscow on Tuesday night to allow civilians trapped in eastern Aleppo to evacuate from the rebel-held districts on Wednesday morning. The evacuation did not begin and renewed fighting risks collapse of the ceasefire.

Erdogan told Putin that Turkey was ready to take all possible measures to provide temporary shelter and humanitarian aid following the opening of safe corridors.

Earlier on Wednesday, Erdogan accused Syrian regime forces of breaking the ceasefire, but said Turkey is still making efforts to create a corridor to evacuate people from the Syrian city.

He accused the Assad regime of committing war crimes in Aleppo and called on the international community to support the ceasefire.