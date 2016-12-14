WORLD
2 MIN READ
France extends state of emergency
France's National Assembly voted for the extension. The Senate is expected to approve the extraordinary security measures on Thursday.
France extends state of emergency
The French Parliament voted to extend the state of emergency for a fifth time on Wednesday. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 14, 2016

France's National Assembly voted early on Wednesday to extend the nation's state of emergency until July 15, 2017.

The extension, which will give the country its longest uninterrupted state of emergency since the Algerian War in the 1960s, will span the French presidential election in April and general elections next June.

"The persistence of the terrorist threat makes this extension indispensable," Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Saturday, ahead of the vote.

The bill passed by 288 votes to 32.

Recommended

France's upper house will consider on Thursday the extension which gives police extended powers to search and arrest.

The socialist government declared the state of emergency in November last year after Daesh terrorists killed 130 people and wounded hundreds in gun and bomb attacks on public places in and around Paris.

France has extended the state of emergency four times. Right groups have raised concerns over each extension and urged suspension of the extraordinary measures.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla