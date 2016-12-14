France's National Assembly voted early on Wednesday to extend the nation's state of emergency until July 15, 2017.

The extension, which will give the country its longest uninterrupted state of emergency since the Algerian War in the 1960s, will span the French presidential election in April and general elections next June.

"The persistence of the terrorist threat makes this extension indispensable," Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Saturday, ahead of the vote.

The bill passed by 288 votes to 32.