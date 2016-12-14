TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan urges "national mobilisation against all terror groups"
Turkey's president says the country's anti-terror operation has killed more than 11,000 Daesh, PKK and YPG terrorists.
Erdogan urges "national mobilisation against all terror groups"
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses a meeting with district officials at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, December 14, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 14, 2016

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday urged the country to mobilise against all terror groups after deadly attacks in Istanbul last week.

''I am calling on each citizen as the head of the state under Article 104 of the Constitution, I am urging the nation to mobilise against all terror groups," he said, while addressing local district officials in Ankara.

No terrorist in the mountains or in the city or their supporters will be able to find peace.

On Saturday, twin bombings near the Vodafone Arena in Besiktas, Istanbul, killed 44 people and injured over 150 others. The PKK's urban wing, TAK, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Recommended

Turkey has faced a series of bombings carried out by Daesh, and the PKK and related groups this year. The country also weathered a coup attempt in July, which the government blamed on the Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO).

"A total of 9,500 PKK terrorists have been killed, injured, or captured since the start of Turkey's anti-terror operations," Erdogan said. He added that 1,800 YPG and Daesh terrorists have also been killed since the launch in August of Operation Euphrates Shield to secure Turkey's borders with Syria.

Ankara considers the YPG a Syrian extension of the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by the US, the EU, and Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye