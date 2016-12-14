Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday urged the country to mobilise against all terror groups after deadly attacks in Istanbul last week.

''I am calling on each citizen as the head of the state under Article 104 of the Constitution, I am urging the nation to mobilise against all terror groups," he said, while addressing local district officials in Ankara.

No terrorist in the mountains or in the city or their supporters will be able to find peace.

On Saturday, twin bombings near the Vodafone Arena in Besiktas, Istanbul, killed 44 people and injured over 150 others. The PKK's urban wing, TAK, claimed responsibility for the attack.