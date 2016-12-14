When did the ceasefire in Aleppo come into effect?

It was supposed to begin on Tuesday night. Civilians and opposition fighters were due to leave the war-torn city on Wednesday morning.

A ceasefire agreement brokered by Turkey and Russia meant that Bashar al Assad's forces would hold their fire and allow the people to leave.

But that didn't happen.

Iran raised objections, asking for a simultaneous evacuation of wounded from the villages of Foua and Kefraya. Airstrikes, gunfire, and shelling erupted on Wednesday morning and a monitoring group told Reuters that the truce appeared to have collapsed.

What was the evacuation process?

Civilians would have been first to leave followed by opposition fighters, a Turkish official told Reuters.

They were due to travel in buses toward west Aleppo and onwards to Idlib, 59 kilometres away.

Buses, arranged by Turkey, were on standby and people were scheduled to start moving out of Aleppo from 5:00am local time (0300 GMT) on Wednesday.