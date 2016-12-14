WORLD
2 MIN READ
Putin will meet Abe in bid to resolve Kuril Islands dispute
The territorial dispute has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a formal treaty to end the Second World War.
Putin will meet Abe in bid to resolve Kuril Islands dispute
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will host Russian President Vladimir Putin in Abe's ancestral city of Nagato on Thursday. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 14, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to Japan on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the latest effort to reach an agreement on the 70-year territorial dispute over the Kuril Islands.

The dispute involves four islands controlled by Russia but claimed by Japan. It has prevented the two nations from signing a formal treaty to end World War Two.

Japan sees Russia as a place to invest, and Moscow needs that money at a time when its economy is suffering from low oil prices and Western sanctions.

Restoring ties with Japan could bolster Russia's standing in the east, after the West moved to isolate Moscow following its 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Recommended

But both sides have cautioned against expectations of a breakthrough during this visit.

TRT World's Mayu Yoshida has more from Tokyo.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla