Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said he personally killed drug suspects when he was a mayor of his home city Davao, saying he did so to show police "if I can do it, why can't you."

Human rights groups for some time have accused Duterte of taking part in extrajudicial killings. He admitted to so doing on Monday while addressing a gathering of businessmen.

He said one-third of the people killed to date in his so-called war against drug traffickers were executed by police.