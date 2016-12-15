Russian President Vladimir Putin will be in Tokyo on Thursday to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss boosting economic cooperation and the long-running dispute over the Kuril Islands.

The island chain was seized by Russia from Japan at the end of World War II, but Japan has so far refused to recognise Russian sovereignty over many of the islands. As Russia – suffering from an economic crisis – seeks all the investment it can get, progress towards a resolution may be on the cards.