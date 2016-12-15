First civilian convoy from eastern Aleppo reaches opposition-held territory on Thursday as part of a ceasefire deal, officials said.

A World Health Organization official in Syria said that evacuation of civilians from eastern Aleppo was "going smoothly" and that "around 1,000" have left.

Elizabeth Hoff, the UN health agency's representative in Syria, said that checks of identity cards or the state of health had not been conducted yet among those being evacuated by bus and ambulance.

The office of the UN envoy for Syria said the evacuations would be "three-pronged," involving the sick and injured, vulnerable people and fighters.

Earlier, twenty buses and 13 ambulances drove out of the rebel-held part of Aleppo on Thursday, carrying people being evacuated as part of a ceasefire deal, a spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross said.