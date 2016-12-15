Militia allied to the Syrian regime opened fire on a convoy as it prepared to leave rebel-held eastern Aleppo on Thursday.

Civil defence rescue officials said at least one person was killed. A reporter at the scene of the attack said four people were killed and several injured when Iranian-backed militia opened fire on the convoy.

The convoy was the first to leave the city after a new deal was struck overnight to evacuate injured civilians from eastern Aleppo. After the attack it returned to the Syrian city.