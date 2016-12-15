Protests have been taking place outside Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel's office in Berlin, calling on her to scrap her government's plans to deport some Afghan refugees.

A group of 38 Afghans arrived in Kabul from Germany on Thursday, the first to be deported under an agreement reached between the two countries this year.

In the words of Afghan community leader Sabour Zamani, "They fled from terror, they fled from death." But will the pleas of Afghans in Germany fall on deaf ears?