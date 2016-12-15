WORLD
1 MIN READ
People across the world show solidarity with Aleppo civilians
Hundreds of demonstrators in Paris try to shine a light on the suffering of civilians still trapped in Syrian city.
People gather during a protest to show solidarity with the residents of Aleppo and against Assad regime forces, in Rabat December 14, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2016

People all around the world have been showing their support for those still trapped in eastern Aleppo.

Demonstrations have been held across the world to show solidarity with civilians in Aleppo and to protest against Russia and Iran, Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's main allies.

"This massacre is carried out by Iran, a country said to be Muslim. Tonight we are here at the Iranian consulate to protest this," said Erdem Bas, a protester in front of Iran's diplomatic mission in Istanbul.

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
