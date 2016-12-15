China appears to have installed weapons on artificial islands in the South China Sea. A US think tank has published images which appear to show anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems on the islands.

The Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative has been monitoring the developments for six months. Beijing previously said it had no intention to militarise the territory.

China's deployment of what it called "defensive" military equipment on the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea was "legitimate and lawful," its defence ministry said on Thursday.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the deployment of weapons had "nothing to do with militarisation."