The evacuation of rebels and civilians from eastern Aleppo is expected to get underway early Thursday morning if a newly brokered ceasefire continues to hold.

A new agreement was reached late Wednesday night, after a previous truce collapsed.

Bashar al Assad's regime broke the previous ceasefire that was supposed to allow residents to safely leave the area.

But the Iranian-backed Shia militia Hezbollah, who is fighting for the regime, said reports of a new deal and evacuations from the city were untrue.

Instead, a new ground offensive was launched by the Shia militia, which leaves the new ceasefire deal and the safe evacuation of civilians in serious jeopardy.

War Crimes

The regime and its allies Russia and Iran, have been accused of unleashing an onslaught on civilians in east Aleppo that probably amounts to war crimes.