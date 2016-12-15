WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN Security Council to discuss Aleppo evacuation
France calls for an urgent meeting to push for international observers to be sent to the city to monitor the situation and ensure deliveries of humanitarian aid.
UN Security Council to discuss Aleppo evacuation
The United Nations Security Council votes to approve a resolution at UN headquarters in New York July 20, 2015. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2016

The UN Security Council will meet behind closed doors on Friday to discuss the ongoing evacuation of civilians from eastern Aleppo, and to push for sending international observers to the city.

A Turkey-Russia brokered ceasefire agreement for the evacuation of civilians and rebels out of east Aleppo went into effect Tuesday night. The first convoy of civilians moved out of the city on Thursday.

France requested the urgent session, set for around midday on Friday, to push for international overseers to monitor the situation in the city and ensure deliveries of humanitarian aid.

"In these very dark days in Aleppo, it is critically important to have international observers under the surveillance of the UN to oversee the situation," French Ambassador Francois Delattre told reporters on Thursday.

Recommended

After months of intense fighting, Syrian regime forces moved in the past month to crush the remaining pockets of opposition in Aleppo, which has been divided between opposition and regime-held districts since 2012.

UN aid chief Stephen O'Brien will brief the council on the details of the evacuation that began earlier on Thursday.

"France and Germany are working closely together on the conditions for safe evacuation and humanitarian access conditions for civilians to be able to leave safely," said Delattre.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla