WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egypt says traces of explosives found on some EgyptAir crash victims
New findings will lead to a criminal investigation over the crash of Flight MS804.
Egypt says traces of explosives found on some EgyptAir crash victims
People light candles during a vigil for the victims of EgyptAir flight MS804, at the Cairo Opera house in Cairo, Egypt, May 26, 2016. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2016

The Egyptian Aviation Investigation Committee on Thursday said it found traces of explosives on the remains of victims from EgyptAir Flight MS804, which crashed in the Mediterranean Sea in May.

A criminal investigation will now begin into the crash that killed all 66 people on board, Egypt's Civil Aviation Ministry said. The EgyptAir crash came just seven months after a Russian passenger plane was blown up over the Sinai Peninsula in an attack claimed by Daesh.

Recommended

French investigators earlier said that they had found trace levels of the explosive material TNT on the plane's debris but were prevented from further examining it, according to a report in the Paris newspaper Le Figaro. Egyptian officials denied that claim.

Audio from the flight recorder of the downed aircraft mentions a fire on board in its final moments, and an earlier analysis of the plane's flight data recorder showed there had been smoke in the lavatory and avionics bay.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla