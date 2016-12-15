WORLD
US blames Assad regime for Aleppo carnage
Secretary of State John Kerry says if Bashar al Assad's regime and its allies, Russia and Iran, do not return to the negotiating table, the bloodshed will spread.
Members of the White Helmets rescue children after an airstrike in the al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2016

US Secretary of State John Kerry has addressed the desperate situation in Aleppo.

He laid the blame squarely at the feet of Syria's regime leader Bashar al Assad and said if the regime and its allies, which include Russia and Iran, did not return to the negotiating table, the bloodshed would only spread.

The UN envoy for Syria has said about 50,000 people remain in east Aleppo and some are likely to be evacuated to the rebel-stronghold of Idlib, which he predicts will be the "next Aleppo" if no political solution to the civil war can be found.

More than 2,000 people are now believed to have left eastern Aleppo in buses and ambulances which headed west and from there toward the rebel-held city of Idlib, around 30 kilometres from the border with Turkey.

TRT World's Jennifer Glasse and AbuBakr al-Shamahi have more on this story.

