US Secretary of State John Kerry has addressed the desperate situation in Aleppo.

He laid the blame squarely at the feet of Syria's regime leader Bashar al Assad and said if the regime and its allies, which include Russia and Iran, did not return to the negotiating table, the bloodshed would only spread.

The UN envoy for Syria has said about 50,000 people remain in east Aleppo and some are likely to be evacuated to the rebel-stronghold of Idlib, which he predicts will be the "next Aleppo" if no political solution to the civil war can be found.