The Obama administration's Syria policy has been inconsistent from the very beginning. The restoration of relations between US and Syria was a policy priority for the Obama administration after his inauguration. Through fixing relations with Syria, President Obama aimed to provide a smooth withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, the isolation of Iran, and the resolution of disputes between Syria and Israel.

This ambitious agenda and diplomatic movement came to a halt after the start of demonstrations in Deraa in Syria. At the beginning of the government's crackdown on the Syrian protesters, the US administration tried to convince the Syrian regime to adopt some political reforms and avoid using force against the protesters. However, the regime did not heed this advice and continued its intensified attacks on protesters.

In August 2011, President Obama made a definitive statement and asked Bashar al Assad to step down. This statement was seen as a sign of a new US policy that would remove the Assad regime from power due to its brutal suppression of the peaceful protesters. However, soon it was revealed that the administration did not have a strategy to remove Assad from power. Most analysts today say that the Obama administration did not want to lose the chance of being "on the right side of the history," and made the statement to preempt a possible abrupt end of the regime. In the months following Obama's statement, the regime started to use heavy artillery against the protestors. The death toll continued to rise.

In 2012, the US administration was heavily focused on the elections, but a year after the "Assad must go" statement, President Obama made a second strong statement. In August 2012, President Obama, due to the reports about the use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime, declared that the movement and the use of chemical weapons by the regime would be his "red line." However, the U.S. did not craft a statement about the use of conventional weapons by the regime. During this period the regime employed the air force and even used SCUD missiles on populated centres in the country.

One of the critical turning points for the Obama administration's Syria policy came when the Syrian regime once again used chemical weapons, this time in Damascus in August 2013. This was the most well documented and reported attack, killed hundreds of civilians in a clear breach of the "red line" that President Obama drew a year earlier. While everyone was expecting a strong reaction from the US , which was already a dangerous violation of international norms, President Obama decided not to take punitive military measures. This decision significantly changed the dynamics on the ground in Syria.

The agreement with Russia for the Syrian regime to hand over chemical weapon stockpile in order to forestall a US military intervention was interpreted as a green light by the regime. It continued its brutal suppression of protesters and civilians, through unlimited use of conventional weapons. The barrel bombs and militias from Lebanon and Iran were already operating in full swing during this period. Al Qaeda and other radical groups manipulated this inaction as a rallying point for recruitment in Syria during this period.