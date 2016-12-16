WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU offers Niger over $600M to curb migration from Africa
The move aims to block the flow of refugees to Europe as Niger is a transit location for many people attempting to travel to Europe through Libya.
EU offers Niger over $600M to curb migration from Africa
Migrants from Africa. Nearly one and a half million refugees have arrived in Europe in almost two years. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2016

The European Union offered Niger 610 million euros ($635 million) on Thursday to curtail migration from Africa through the Mediterranean to Europe and said it was seeking more such money-for-migration deals ahead.

It's a move to block the flow of refugees to Europe as Niger is a transit location for many people attempting to travel to Europe through Libya. Nearly one and a half million refugees have arrived in almost two years.

The EU has already made similar offers to Senegal, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Mali, as well as Afghanistan, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey, among others.

Recommended

On Thursday, EU leaders agreed in Brussels they would seek to engage more African countries in such collaboration.

TRT World's Kevin Ozebek reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla