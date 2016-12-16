How was the water supply disrupted?

The water is believed to be contaminated by Indulin AA86, an asphalt emulsifying agent.

The chemical seeped into the water during a backflow incident — when water flows in the opposite direction — in the industrial district of Corpus Christie. A faulty valve triggered the incident.

"In the simplest terms, someone was careless when they were injecting chemicals with a pump and (...) when the injection occurred it crossed over into our water system," city spokesperson Kim Womack told KRIS-TV, a local TV station.

Can the contaminating chemical harm people?

Indulin AA86 is a viscous, dark amber liquid that is used to combine different substances, particularly asphalt with water. It is hazardous on its own or when it comes into contact with water as it is an insoluble substance.

Exposure can lead to skin irritation, a burning sensation in the eyes, and damage to the respiratory tract and digestive system.

How are people getting water?

Residents have been advised to use only bottled water and avoid tap water for their daily needs.

They have been cautioned against treating tap water since "boiling, freezing, filtering, adding chlorine or other disinfectants, or letting the water stand will not make the water safe."