What is the "Shop with Your Doc" program?

At supermarkets in Orange County, doctors and nutritionists are sometimes hard at work. Their mission? To accompany customers as they carry out their shopping — and improve their health.

The "Shop with Your Doc" program is organised by the Hoag Hospitals network in California. It's guides people to make smarter food choices.

"The supermarket has become the place where we make our most important everyday health decisions. We think everyone should be able to make those choices with the help of care providers and health experts they trust," chief executive officer of St. Joseph Hoag Health, Dr. Richard Afable said on their website.

St. Joseph Hoag Health has been organising the "Shop with Your Doc" days for three years now, especially holding them during holiday season when people tend to throw dietary caution to the wind.

Why is there a need for such a program?

In the United States, many families are often too busy with their work so they don't spend enough time examining food to see what is healthy.

At a preview of the program on Monday, Ariceli Padilla, a busy small business owner told NBC Los Angeles that her family could use such a program to make changes in their diet and that it was very difficult to know what to buy.

"Obesity many times is multifactorial, and poor choices in the grocery store is one piece of it," said Afable.

According to the World Health Organization, 32.6 percent of the population is obese while the US government puts the number at 36.5 percent. The disease has seen an increase especially in the young population.

Childhood obesity has more than doubled in children and quadrupled in adolescents in the past 30 years according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

How will it help fight obesity?