Who are the Ahmadiyyas?

Ahmadiyyas, or Ahmadis, are followers of Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, founder of the 19th century religious movement in what is now India and Pakistan.

While they consider themselves a sect of Islam, most clerics from the larger schools of thought in Pakistan believe Ahmadiyyas are not Muslim.

Ahmadiyyas say Mirza Ahmad was a messiah. This directly contradicts one of Islam's main principles – Muhammad is the last prophet to be associated with the religion. He died in the 7th century.

As a result, followers of Mirza Ahmed are routinely persecuted in Muslim majority countries. However, the situation in Pakistan is particularly dire.

More than 260 Ahmadiyyas have been killed in Pakistan in the last 30 years, a spokesperson for Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya, their representative organisation in Pakistan, told TRT World. Their houses are routinely burnt down, property looted, and mosques razed to the ground.

Distrust against the group runs so deep that it took Islamabad decades to name a physics department after Pakistan's sole Nobel Laureate, the late Professor Abdus Salam, who was an Ahmadiyya.

Are they allowed to freely practice their faith?

Ahmadiyyas have run into trouble in several countries for identifying themselves as Muslims, including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Bangladesh. However, in Pakistan, Ahmadiyyas by law are not free to practice their faith and are often persecuted with impunity.

They were constitutionally declared non-Muslims by the Pakistani parliament in September 1974, after violent riots and concentrated efforts by orthodox clerics and religious parties swayed the otherwise secular Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Ten years later, the government of military dictator General Ziaul Haq introduced harsh laws which made it a criminal offence for Ahmadiyyas to call themselves Muslims or their religion Islam. They are not allowed to use the word "mosque" for their place of worship or preach their faith.

"We can't refer to our book as the Quran, we can't use (our) mosque to give a call to prayer, we can't use Islamic inscriptions on wedding cards," said a spokesman for Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya, Amir Mehmood.

"There is so much that we cannot do in our daily life."

Why was the Ahmadiyya place of worship attacked?