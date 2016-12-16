UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday urged all parties in Syria to resume the evacuation of civilians from Aleppo after operations were suspended in the battered city.

"Aleppo is now a synonym for hell," Ban said in his final news conference before he steps down as UN chief on December 31.

The Syrian regime suspended the evacuation of civilians and rebel from Aleppo on Friday, leaving thousands of people trapped and facing an uncertain fate.

A Turkey-Russia brokered ceasefire agreement for the evacuation of civilians and rebels out of east Aleppo went into effect Tuesday night. The first convoy of civilians moved out of the city on Thursday.