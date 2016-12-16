WORLD
Obama to take action against Russia for allegedly hacking US election
The White House suggests that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally authorised cyber attacks during the November poll.
US President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the My Brother's Keeper Summit at the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, US, December 14, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2016

United States President Barack Obama on Friday said that he would take action against Russia for intervening in the US presidential election.

Obama, speaking to National Public Radio, stated that the US would act at a time and place of its own choosing.

He says he has made Russian President Vladimir Putin aware of his feelings.

Earlier, the White House suggested that Putin personally authorised cyber attacks during the November polling.

US intelligence agencies also concluded that Russia tried to influence the election by hacking people and institutions, including Democratic Party bodies.

TRT World's Lorna Shaddick has more from New York on this story.

SOURCE:TRT World
