WORLD
EU summit blasts Syrian regime over suffering of civilians
European leaders also lambasted the Assad regime's allies, including Russia, over the killing of civilians and demanded an effective ceasefire in Aleppo. But they stopped short of action.
The EU summit also discussed migration, relations with Turkey, confrontation with Russia over Ukraine, and Brexit. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2016

The ongoing civil war in Syria dominated discussions on Thursday at the EU Summit in Brussels. The European leaders slammed Assad and his allies including Russia for the atrocities in Syria, especially Aleppo. They called for an effective ceasefire in the northern city. However, they stopped short of threatening action against the regime and its allies.

The summit also discussed refugees, migration, relations with Turkey, relations with Russia over Ukraine, and the complications of Brexit.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood has more from the Belgian capital.

SOURCE:TRT World
