Kremlin says Putin gave clear response to US cyber attack allegations
The statement comes a day after US President Barack Obama said the US would retaliate against Russian hacking.
A Kremlin aide said Putin had explained Russia's stance on the issue to Obama on the sidelines of the G20 summit in September. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2016

The Kremlin said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin had given "a really clear response" to his US counterpart Barack Obama over Washington's allegations that Moscow had influenced US presidential elections by hacking emails of the Democratic National Party.

Putin explained Russia's stance on the issue to Obama on the sidelines of the G20 summit in September, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Tokyo.

"A really clear reply was given by our side which perhaps did not fit with what Obama was trying to explain to us," Ushakov said.

The Kremlin's response came a day after President Obama said the US would retaliate against Russian hacking after the White House accused Putin of direct involvement in the hacking.

"I think there is no doubt that when any foreign government tries to impact the integrity of our elections that we need to take action," Obama told NPR radio.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
