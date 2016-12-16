The Kremlin said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin had given "a really clear response" to his US counterpart Barack Obama over Washington's allegations that Moscow had influenced US presidential elections by hacking emails of the Democratic National Party.

Putin explained Russia's stance on the issue to Obama on the sidelines of the G20 summit in September, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Tokyo.

"A really clear reply was given by our side which perhaps did not fit with what Obama was trying to explain to us," Ushakov said.