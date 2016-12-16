You can also listen to this story. It's under five minutes.

1. Most hated airport in the US is going under water

LaGuardia Airport in New York, one of the most hated in the US (as voted by passengers and pilots alike) could be an underwater airport by 2080, thanks to climate change. According to a new report published by the Regional Plan Association, some parts of New York and New Jersey will be under water due to rising sea levels. We have just over 60 years to enjoy LaGuardia – after that we'll be catching a connecting ferry.

Following one of the worst PR disasters in history, Samsung recently updated their Note 7s in the US to prevent them from charging. This makes them basically useless. Although 93 percent of the devices have been returned, there are still some left (and potentially exploding) in the wild. This bricking campaign aims to kill them off but Verizon announced that it will not be taking part due to concerns about risks.

3. China's Transit Elevated Bus is left to rust

Do you remember the excitement when this futuristic bus was first announced? We were excited, too. I mean, who wouldn't want to ride a two-metre high bus that straddles the cars below, allowing them to pass through? But sadly, the project has now come to a halt. The complications are many but one thing is certain: traffic is here and it's here to stay.

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and a group of more super-wealthy tech executives have launched a $1 billion fund to increase the financing for clean energy research. They want to figure out a way to slow down the effects of climate change. Who knows, if they succeed, maybe we'll still be catching connecting flights to LaGuardia after all.

This is exactly how you read it. Basically you can call a random person in France (for example) and actually understand what they're saying. Skype first released the Real-Time Translate in 2014, but it only worked for Skype-to-Skype calls. This update incorporates landline and mobile calls and covers nine languages.

The United States Department of Defense (DoD) recently released a list of new technologies it wants to acquire. Only problem is, they don't exist yet. The file will change but here's the current list. It reads like a Christmas wish-list for a cyberpunk sadistic Santa Claus.