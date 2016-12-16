WORLD
Syrians continue to evacuate from Aleppo as ceasefire holds
After hours of uncertainty, more than 3,000 civilians have so far been evacuated from the Syrian city of Aleppo, while another 50,000 could be transported over the next three days.
Evacuees from opposition-held east Aleppo arrive at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by rebels, just outside the city, on December 15, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2016

The United Nations envoy for Syria has said 50,000 people still remain in east Aleppo and they could be transported from the area in the next three days.

International relief agencies say most of the people need urgent medical help.

United States Secretary of State John Kerry addressed the desperate situation in Aleppo and laid the blame squarely at the feet of regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Kerry said if the regime and its allies do not return to the negotiating table, the bloodshed would only spread.

TRT World's Abubakr Al Shamahi has been following developments from the Turkish town of Gaziantep, on the border with Syria.

SOURCE:TRT World
