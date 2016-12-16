WORLD
2 MIN READ
Around 8,500 civilians evacuated from Aleppo
At least 50 wounded civilians have been transferred from Aleppo to Turkey, where they will receive treatment at Reyhanli District's State Hospital near the Syria-Turkey border in Hatay province.
Around 8,500 civilians evacuated from Aleppo
Wounded Syrians, who were evacuated from rebel-held neighbourhoods in the embattled city of Aleppo, sit in a Syrian Arab Red Crescent ambulance on their arrival in the opposition-controlled Khan al-Aassal region, west of the city on December 15, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2016

The evacuation of rebel fighters and civilians from the last rebel-held areas of Syria's Aleppo has been suspended. But the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said around 8,500 people had left the city by mid-morning on Friday.

At least 50 injured, who were evacuated from Aleppo, were ferried into Turkey, the Turkish Red Crescent said on Friday. Most of the injured will receive treatment at the State Hospital in the Reyhanli district of Hatay province.

Recommended

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the next stage in ending Syria's bloody civil war will be getting all sides to agree to a nationwide ceasefire.

"We are actively negotiating with members of the armed opposition, with the mediation of Turkey," Putin said during an official visit to Japan. He added that the parties are proposing fresh peace talks, possibly in the Kazakhstan capital, Astana.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla