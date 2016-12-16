The evacuation of rebel fighters and civilians from the last rebel-held areas of Syria's Aleppo has been suspended. But the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said around 8,500 people had left the city by mid-morning on Friday.

At least 50 injured, who were evacuated from Aleppo, were ferried into Turkey, the Turkish Red Crescent said on Friday. Most of the injured will receive treatment at the State Hospital in the Reyhanli district of Hatay province.