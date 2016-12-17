At least 13 military personnel were killed and 55 others wounded in car bomb attack on Saturday in Turkey's central Kayseri city, according to the Turkish military and interior minister.

A total of 55 people were being treated in hospital, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. Soylu, who was speaking at a joint news conference with the health minister, said that 12 of the wounded were in intensive care and six were in critical condition.

The interior minister later said that seven suspects had been detained in relation to the bus attack.

A statement by the Turkish military had earlier said that 13 soldiers were killed and 48 others wounded in the attack. It further said that civilians may have also been wounded in the attack.

The bus — carrying low-ranking privates and non-commissioned officers — was attacked after leaving the commando headquarters in the city, the military statement said.

Local media reported that the bus was hit by an explosion as it passed by a vehicle packed with explosives. Television pictures showed that the bus had been reduced to a smouldering wreck by the impact of the blast.