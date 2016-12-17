December 17, 2016
Protests broke out in Venezuela on Friday due to a lack of cash after the government suddenly pulled the nation's most widely-used banknote from circulation in the midst of a brutal economic crisis.
President Nicolas Maduro took the 100-bolivar note out of circulation to replace it with a new denomination. He argued that the measure is needed to combat mafias on the Colombia border. The new 100-bolivar notes were supposed to arrive at banks on Friday, but ATMs are still issuing the old, worthless currency.
TRT World's Juan Carlos Lamas reports from Caracas, the Venezuelan capital.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies