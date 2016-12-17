Protests broke out in Venezuela on Friday due to a lack of cash after the government suddenly pulled the nation's most widely-used banknote from circulation in the midst of a brutal economic crisis.

President Nicolas Maduro took the 100-bolivar note out of circulation to replace it with a new denomination. He argued that the measure is needed to combat mafias on the Colombia border. The new 100-bolivar notes were supposed to arrive at banks on Friday, but ATMs are still issuing the old, worthless currency.