A Chinese warship has seized an underwater drone deployed by a US oceanographic vessel to collect scientific data in the South China Sea, US officials said on Friday.

The seizure, that took place on December 15 in international waters about 50 nautical miles northwest of Subic Bay off the Philippines, has triggered a formal diplomatic protest and a demand for its return, US officials added.

The Pentagon confirmed the incident at a news briefing and said the drone used commercially available technology and sold for about $150,000.

The seizure took place a day after China's ambassador to the United States said Beijing would never bargain with Washington over issues involving its national sovereignty or territorial integrity.