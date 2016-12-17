Armed assailants shot dead five female airport workers and their driver in southern Kandahar on Saturday, the latest in a string of attacks against women in Afghanistan.

Whether its bomb attacks or targeted killings or domestic violence, Afghan women have bore the brunt of years of turmoil that resulted in deteriorating security and an increase in violence in most parts of the country.

Samim Khpalwak, spokesperson for the governor of Kandahar, said the five women were in charge of searching female travellers at the Kandahar airport, and had been hired by a private security company.