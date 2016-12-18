WORLD
Suicide bomber kills more than 23 soldiers in Yemen's Aden
The attack comes a week after Daesh killed 50 Yemeni soldiers at a base in the city.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast which killed at least 23 soldiers in the Yemeni port city of Aden. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 18, 2016

A suicide bomber killed at least 23 soldiers in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on Sunday, officials said.

The attacker blew himself up as the soldiers were queuing to collect salaries near a military base in the Khor Maksar district.

The attack came just a week after Daesh killed 50 troops in the city.

Aden, the provisional capital of Yemen's Saudi-backed government, is at the centre of a civil war with the Iran-allied Houthi rebels.

The administration has struggled to secure the city as Al Qaeda and Daesh have carried out attacks against its forces.

