A suicide bomber killed at least 23 soldiers in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on Sunday, officials said.

The attacker blew himself up as the soldiers were queuing to collect salaries near a military base in the Khor Maksar district.

The attack came just a week after Daesh killed 50 troops in the city.

Aden, the provisional capital of Yemen's Saudi-backed government, is at the centre of a civil war with the Iran-allied Houthi rebels.