WORLD
2 MIN READ
Memorial for John Glenn, first American in space, held in Ohio
The former Democratic senator died last week at the age of 95.
Memorial for John Glenn, first American in space, held in Ohio
Mourners gathered at a memorial service to commemorate former US astronaut and senator John Glenn, the first American to orbit the earth. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 18, 2016

The nation's vice president and a retired Marine Corps general were among the dignitaries, family members, and other mourners who paid their respects on Saturday at a memorial tribute to the late space hero John Glenn.

Roughly 2,500 people gathered at Mershon Auditorium on the Ohio State University campus for "a celebration of life" for the former fighter pilot, history-making astronaut, and longtime Democratic U.S. senator from small-town Ohio. He was remembered not only for bravery, but also for his thoughtful consideration for others, his integrity, and his patriotic optimism.

"I think John defined what it meant to be an American, what we were about, just by how we acted," said Vice President Joe Biden, a former colleague of Glenn's in the US Senate.

Recommended

Glenn died on December 8 at age 95. He was the first American to orbit the Earth, in 1962, and then in 1998 he became the oldest person in space at 77.

TRT World reports.

SOURCE:TRT World, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla