December 18, 2016
The UN says the operation to retake Mosul from the Daesh terrorist group has displaced at least a hundred thousand people since it began two months ago.
More civilians appear to have been forced to flee from the city by the group, as the Iraqi military tries to take full control of the Tigris River region. Many residents of the city are now without food or accommodation and are seeking to escape the violence.
TRT World's Nicole Johnston has more from Mosul.
