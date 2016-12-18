WORLD
Thousands of people trapped in Mosul suffer from supply shortages
As a military offensive to retake Iraq's second largest city gathers momentum, residents seek to escape the fighting.
Iraqi families have been displaced by the ongoing operation against Daesh in Mosul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 18, 2016

The UN says the operation to retake Mosul from the Daesh terrorist group has displaced at least a hundred thousand people since it began two months ago.

More civilians appear to have been forced to flee from the city by the group, as the Iraqi military tries to take full control of the Tigris River region. Many residents of the city are now without food or accommodation and are seeking to escape the violence.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston has more from Mosul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
