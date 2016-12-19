Protesters gathered on Sunday outside the Polish parliament building in Warsaw to decry the government's decision to bar media from attending parliamentary sessions.

The ruling right-wing Law and Justice Party responded by accusing the opposition of illegally trying to seize power. Since coming to power in late 2015, the party has repeatedly come under fire at home and from European Union officials in Brussels for what critics call undemocratic moves designed to tighten its grip on power, including taking greater control of state media and changes to the constitutional court.