A rescue operation for thousands of civilians besieged by the Syrian regime and opposition forces continued on Monday, as a second convoy of trucks carrying those trapped in eastern Aleppo reached relative safety.

The evacuees got off buses at a parking area in rebel-held western Aleppo, where they received food and clothes arranged for them by various aid groups. Some will stay with relatives, and others will go to camps for internally displaced people (IDP).

Bana Alabed, the seven year old girl who tweeted out pleas for help for Aleppo, also reportedly reached safety with the convoy.

Lina Al Shamy, an activist who is still in eastern Aleppo, told TRT World that people hoping to leave had to wait for long hours at pickup points. She said over 40,000 people are still in the neighbourhood.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday said some 20,000 people have been evacuated from Aleppo's east so far.

Earlier, the first convoy of dozens of buses transported people to the same site, according to a United Nations official and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group.