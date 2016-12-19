WORLD
1 MIN READ
Families return to Bashiqa after Daesh defeat
The Iraqi town was the focus of intense fighting between Kurdish peshmerga forces and Daesh. With Daesh driven out, some residents are returning.
Families return to Bashiqa after Daesh defeat
While thousands of residents will have to wait to return home, some people have managed to go back to areas that have been recaptured. Here Iraqis inspect their destroyed house in Bashiqa. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 19, 2016

Once home to 100,000 people, the northern Iraqi town of Bashiqa, near Mosul, is now in ruins. It will take a lot of work before it resembles its former self, and some scars will never heal.

Still, a few residents of the town have returned, despite the lack of electricity and the danger posed by explosive traps left be departing Daesh after their defeat.

"My home is my life. My home is my stability, my security," said one of the returning residents.

Recommended

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury has this story from Bashiqa.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla